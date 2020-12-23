Ibrahim Tanko makes passionate appeal to Kotoko supporters

Former Ghana international and Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko is rallying support for Asante Kotoko ahead of their CAF Champions League game against Al Hilal.
The Porcupine Warriors will host the Sudanese side today, Wednesday, December 23 at the Accra Sports Stadium in their CAF Champions League preliminary round game
The home side will be hoping for a favourable result to make the second leg fixture slated for January 4 a mere formality and the former Borussia Dortmund forward has urged the fans to provide the team with the needed support as they bid to hoist the flag of the nation high.
"To all fans of the Porcupine Warriors and all stakeholders, let’s offer Asante Kotoko players and the technical team the needed support to make Ghana proud on the continent. I wish you well in your game today," he posted.
Meanwhile, skipper of Asante Kotoko Felix Annan who has returned to the team after recovering from an injury is confident of a win.
"We will happy our fans happy against Al Hilal," he assured during a visit to former President John Agyekum Kuffour.
"I know this advise will motivate us to go all out yo get the needed win against Al Hilal," he added.
Kotoko reached this stage of the competition after A 1-1 draw and an awarded 2-0 victory over Mauritanian league winners FC Nouadhibou.
Al-Hilal EC battled Ugandan side Vipers in the Preliminary round and came away with an aggregate 2-0 win.