IBT Football Club signs partnership deal with Fund Back Africa Football Club

The President of IBT FC Iddrisu Baba Terkper has reached an agreement with Fund Back Africa FC to be their junior side so as to promote their prospects and ready players from the team to IBT FC.
FBA team owner Vincent who is also the Director of the third division NGO FUND BACK AFRICA. ORG is delighted about this partnership and has vowed to ensure this project goes as planned by both parties.
Iddrisu Baba Terkper FC (IBT FC) mission is to help street boys with a special talent for playing have a place to realize their dreams.
Usually focused on the best international talents and on world class players.
IBT FC have seen about ten players completed their switch to European based clubs and is willing to do more for his players.