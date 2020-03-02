Imoro Ibrahim reveals secret behind stunning free-kick against Bechem

Egypt confirms second coronavirus case Egypt's health ministry on Sunday announced that one foreigner, whose…

Manchester City pip Aston Villa to win Carabao Cup Manchester City secured their third League Cup win in succession - and their…

Opoku Agyemang scores 9th goal in Medeama win over Olympics Prince Opoku Agyemang registered his ninth goal of the season for Medeama as…

King Faisal lose protest case against WAFA King Faisal FC have been declared losers of their protest case against WAFA.