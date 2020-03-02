Imoro Ibrahim reveals secret behind stunning free-kick against Bechem

Imoro Ibrahim has revealed he often practices free-kick taking at training after his incredible goal for Asante Kotoko against Bechem United last Friday.
Ibrahim scored from a dead ball situation as the Porcupines bounced from defeat to beat Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana Premier League match week 12.
Speaking after the game the former Thunder FC left-back said his hard work at training has paid off.
"It is something I have been practicing at the training ground and anytime I get training I practice before the session starts."
The Porcupine Warriors beat the Hunter 3-1 to surge to 3rd on the log 2 points adrift of first place.
Bechem United provided Asante Kotoko with a scare as they took the lead in the 20th minute. Hafiz Konkoni connected home after latching onto a cross.
Their lead only lasted fifteen minutes as Kotoko restored parity courtesy Martin Antwi following a blunder from goalkeeper Prince Asempa.
The Porcupines for the first time shot into the lead when Agustine Okrah scored on the stroke of half time to make it 2-1 following another clanger from Prince Asempa.
Kotoko returned to the second half more determined and their effort paid off when Imoro Ibrahim scored a delightful freekick to put the game beyond reach as they ran away with the 3-1 scoreline.
The Porcupines next have an away duel with Karela United at the Akoon Park, Tarkwa