Augustine Okrah revels in Kotoko win over Bechem

Asante Kotoko attacker Augustine Okrah could not hide his excitement over their win against Bechem United in yesternight clash.
The Porcupine Warriors beat the Hunter 3-1 in the Ghana Premier League matchday 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium. Strikes from Martin Antwi, Augustine Okrah and Imoro Ibrahim secured the maximum points for the Reds as the win have moved them to the summit of the League log tied on 21 points with AshantiGold.
The former Bechem United attacker tweeted after the game: "Two goals and one assist this season. It has been good and better but not the best so we will continue to work hard until we achieve it. Well done to everyone in last night's victory over my former club and home Bechem United," he added.