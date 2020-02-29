PrimeNewsGhana

Augustine Okrah revels in Kotoko win over Bechem

By Vincent Ashitey
Augustine Okrah (left)
Asante Kotoko attacker Augustine Okrah could not hide his excitement over their win against Bechem United in yesternight clash.

The Porcupine Warriors beat the Hunter 3-1 in the Ghana Premier League matchday 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium. Strikes from Martin Antwi, Augustine Okrah and Imoro Ibrahim secured the maximum points for the Reds as the win have moved them to the summit of the League log tied on 21 points with AshantiGold.

The former Bechem United attacker tweeted after the game: "Two goals and one assist this season. It has been good and better but not the best so we will continue to work hard until we achieve it. Well done to everyone in last night's victory over my former club and home Bechem United," he added.

Bechem United provided Asante Kotoko with a scare as they took the lead in the 20th minute. Hafiz Konkoni connected home after latching onto a cross.

Their lead only lasted fifteen minutes as Kotoko restored parity courtesy Martin Antwi following a blunder from goalkeeper Prince Asempa.

The Porcupines for the first time shot into the lead when Agustine Okrah scored on the stroke of half time to make it 2-1 following another clanger from Prince Asempa.

The attacker, who previously played for Bechem did not celebrate his goal.

Kotoko returned to the second half more determined and their effort paid off when Imoro Ibrahim scored a delightful freekick to put the game beyond reach they ran away with the 3-1 scoreline.

The win is a great response after a troubled few weeks which saw them fail to win their last three matches including a shock defeat against Asokwa Deportivo in the round of 64 stage of the MTN FA Cup.

 