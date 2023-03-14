Inter advance after goalless draw at Porto

Inter Milan moved into the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2011 as they eliminated Porto in their last-16 tie.
The Italian side won 1-0 in the first leg at the San Siro and were able to frustrate their opponents in Portugal.
Porto had a good chance early on but Andre Onana made a fine save to keep out Mateus Uribe's 25-yard strike.
Mehdi Taremi hit the post and then the crossbar in injury time for Porto but Inter managed to hold on.
In the seventh minute of injury time, Brazilian winger Pepe was sent off after receiving his second yellow card.
Porto, second in the Primeira Liga, were without 40-year-old defender Pepe, a three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, while midfielder Otavio was suspended after his red card for two bookable offences in the first leg.
The hosts had the best chances in the first half but Mehdi Taremi curled a shot wide, Evanilson saw his effort blocked by Federico Dimarco's excellent sliding challenge and Stephen Eustaquio was unable to get a touch on an inviting low cross.
BBC