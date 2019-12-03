Inter Allies adopts Accra Sports Stadium as home venue for 2019/20 season

Inter Allies FC have adopted the Accra Sports Stadium as their new home venue ahead of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.
The Accra Sports Stadium is a Government-owned sports facility which is located at Osu, a suburb of the country’s capital (Accra) with a seating capacity of 40,000.
Inter Allies FC gained promotion from the second-tier to the elite division for the 2013/14 season and used the Tema Sports Stadium as the Club’s home venue for the first 3 seasons, last season 2016/17 Season the Club’s home venue was the El Wak Stadium.
An official statement read: "The Club want to assure the fans that this decision to change the Club’s home venue is in the best interest of the team hence the need for everyone to embrace it and keep supporting our great Club."
The "Eleven is to One'' club, last week confirmed the appointment of Tony Lokko as the head coach of the club’s first team ahead of the upcoming season, taking over from Paa Kwesi Fabin who resigned as after 3 months in charge.
“I’ve always been a person that loves challenges and I truly believe that I’m ready for this challenge.”
“Everybody knows Inter Allies is a good club and I’m very excited to be here, I promise to do my best for the Club and the players.”
Meanwhile, the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season has been slated to commence on the weekend of December 27-29 with eighteen teams to partake for the first time.