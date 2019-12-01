PrimeNewsGhana

Goalkeeper Richard Attah joins Accra Hearts of Oak

By Mutala Yakubu
Ghana Premier League giants have bolstered their goalkeeping department with the signing of Richard Attah for the upcoming 2019/20 season this month.


Attah joins on a free transfer after leaving fellow top-flight side Elmina Sharks where he was a dependable pair of hands.

Duration and terms of his move to the capital club remain undisclosed.

A club statement read: ''The Hearts of Oak management is delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Richard Attah. He has signed a long term deal with the club.''

Attah will have to battle for the No.1 spot with Richmond Ayi and Ben Mensah.

Source: Ghanasoccernet