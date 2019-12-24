Inter Allies confirm Evans Osei and Richard Acquah signings

Inter Allies have announced that they have beefed up the team with two new additions ahead of the upcoming season.
According to the club, fullbacks Evans Osei and Richard Acquah has joined the Eleven-is-to One club as the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League kick starts this week.
"We are pleased to confirm the signings of young fullbacks Evans Osei and Richard Acquah from lower side Charity Stars."
"They joined the club following successful trials during pre-season which saw them feature in our Ghana Has Talent tournament some months ago."
"Richard Acquaah is right-back and with highly addictive commitment to his play. Evans Osei on the other hand is a left back."
“I’m over the moon to sign for such a club like Inter Allies FC and I can’t wait to do my best when the league starts,” Richard Acquaah said."
"Evans Osei said: “My trial went really well and it is a challenging and good environment, but I’m enjoying it.”
The addition of the duo follows that of goalkeeper Gideon Ahenkorah joined the club early this month on a two-year deal.
He said, “I’m very happy to be here, it’s a beautiful club and I’m ready for this new challenge.”
“I am a motivator and a leader and with the experience I have, I can teach the young talents a few tricks.”
Ahenkorah has vast experience in the Ghana Premier League and having kept the posts for Berekum Chelsea for five seasons.
Meanwhile, Inter Allies have adopted the Accra Sports Stadium as their new home venue ahead of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season kick starts on December 28.
They play their opening match against Aduana Stars.