Invest in school sports or forget winning any trophy - MP tells Sports Ministry

Member of Parliament for Banda Constituency Ahmed Ibrahim has advised the Ghana Football Association and the Sports Ministry to invest more in school sports.
Speaking on the floor of parliament on Thursday, Ahmed Ibrahim said if the nation doesn't take school sports and grassroots football serious then winning trophies in the future will be difficult to come by.
According to him, proper planning is the way to go as inter-school competitions and grassroots football are a testament of the Stephen Appiah's, Michael Essien's and the likes but their replacement has been difficult since they fade out.
His comments come on the back of Ghana's failed campaign at the just ended AFCON 2019 where the Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah disclosed 2 weeks ago that the nation spent 4.5 million dollars at the tournament.
"We all travel across the world and we can testify that in every Kilometre you go you will see football pitches, and we must go back to our old system and invest in schools sports else we should forget winning any trophy"
"Because through that system is where we had Michael Essien, Sully Muntari, and Soccer Maestro Abedi Pele from." - Hon. Ibrahim Ahmed MP for Banda Constituency on the floor of parliament.
READ ALSO: