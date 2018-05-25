Iranian League is better than Ghana Premier League-Samuel Sarfo

Ghana international and former Liberty Professionals captain, Samuel Sarfo has disclosed that, the Iranian top-flight league is better than the Ghana Premier League.
Samuel Sarfo currently plays for Iranian side Saipa FC, where he signed a one and half year deal at the start of the season.
The defender spent several years with Liberty Professionals before moving to Iran and believes the Asian country have a well-organised league than Ghana.
“There are so many factors that goes into it when comparing the Ghana Premier League and the Pro Persian Gulf League because infrastructure-wise and the kind of sponsorship that goes into the Iranian league is much bigger than the Ghana league,” Sarfo told Happy FM.
“However, when you’re looking at it from talent-wise, I can say the Ghana Premier League is far ahead but we don’t know how to manage them. But for Iran to have qualified for Russia 2018 World Cup should tell you where their football has gotten to, so I think on the whole they are ahead of us.”
Samuel Sarfo was a key member of the Black Stars B side that won the 2017 WAFU tournament in Ghana.
Read also:ZCPL: Hearts share points with WAFA
The hard tackler played 10 games for Saipa FC as they finished 4th in the standings.