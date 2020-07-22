Isaac Mensah completes transfer to Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak have bolstered their squad with the addition of Isaac Mensah ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.
The striker has completed a switch from signing from Division One side Nkoranza Warriors to the Accra-based club.
Mensah put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal to join the Phobians after passing his mandatory medical and completing the formalities.
The 2004 Confederation Cup champions on Wednesday confirmed that they have sealed the capture of the youngster who notched 8 goals for Nkoranza Warriors in the Division League season before the league was called off.
"Accra Hearts of Oak is delighted to announce the signing of Isaac Mensah from Division One side Nkoranza Warriors. The teenage striker has signed a three-year contract at the club." a club statement read.
Mensah is expected to add more spice to the attacking department of the Phobians with the likes of Joseph Esso, Kofi Kordzi and Daniel Efriyie available to form a ruthless partnership upfront trailing the next GPL campaign which is likely to kick start in October 2020.
Besides Mensah, Hearts of Oak has also signed the likes of Eric Dizan, Mamane Lawali, Danjuma Kuti, Abednego Tetteh and Nuru Sulley.