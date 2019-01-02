J.A Kuffour Cup launched; organizers set to raise GH¢80m to support foundation

The J.A Kuffour Cup is set to come off on Sunday, January 6 following its launch on Wednesday, January 2.
The match which is being played in honour of former Ghana President John Agyekum Kuffour will be contested by Ashanti Regional rivals Asante Kotoko and Obuasi AshantiGold.
Organizers have had to postpone the match which was originally to be contested by Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko twice already.
But all is set now for the game to come off at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.
Aside it being used to commemorate the 80th birthday of the former Ghana head of state, proceeds from the match will go into a targeted pool of GH¢80m to be used for various developments and leadership projects.
“We are looking to raise funds amounting to GH¢80 million for the various developments and leadership projects under the foundation,” Secretary to the President Kuffour Foundation Baffour Agyemang Duah disclosed at the launch.
“The former President himself will be coming for the game.”
Organizers are looking to make the J.A Kuffour match an annual feature.
The organizers are collecting Ghc 10.00 for the popular stand and centre line whereas the yellow seat will go for Ghc 15.00, the VIP section will also go for Ghc 20.00.