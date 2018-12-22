Jeffrey Schlupp scores to help Crystal Palace stun Manchester City

Jeffrey Schlupp was on target to help Crystal Palace shock champions, Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the English Premier League.
Palace caused the biggest shock of the campaign to date by claiming their first win at City for exactly 28 years to end the defending champions' 100% home record in the top flight this season.
Schlupp scored the equalising goal to cancel out Gundogan's opener as he picked the ball up on the edge of the penalty area and drilled it into the far corner.
Then Townsend gave the visitors the lead with a contender for goal of the season, a fabulous volley after Bernardo Silva had half-cleared a free-kick.
Palace quickly added the third goal from the spot as Luka Milivojevic sent Ederson the wrong way with his penalty.
Substitute Kevin de Bruyne reduced the deficit with a screamer but after 90 minutes, it was the visitors who got away with all three points.
Schlupp has scored three goals in the English Premier League this season for the Foxes.
