Jonathan Mensah edges out Thomas Partey, Ayew brothers to win award

Colombus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah beat off competition from Thomas Partey, Kudus Mohammed, Andre and Jordan Ayew to win the Sportsman of the Year at the maiden edition of Entertainment Achievement Awards.
He was honoured following his excellent performance in the year under review. Mensah became the first African skipper to lead Crew to win their second MLS Cup having clinched their first title in 2008.
The 30-year-old who was appointed Columbus Crew captain prior to the 2020 season opener played every minute of the MLS regular season and was named in the MLS Team Of The Year following his standout performances.
Meanwhile, Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe was adjudged as the Sportswoman of the Year.
Mercy Tagoe beat out competition from Janet Egyir, Grace Asantewaa, Jennifer Kudjoe and Samira Suleman.
Mercy Tagoe also gained acclaim in 2018 when she became the first woman coach of the Black Queens to win a trophy.
She won the maiden edition of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) in Côte d’Ivoire as an interim coach.
Aside from being the head coach of the Black Queens, she also manages Berry Ladies in the Ghana Women Premier League.
These two awards are for personalities in the field of sports, who would have excelled in the year under review and affected his society positively while having succeeded at inspiring others through Sports.