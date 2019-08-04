Junior Firpo joins Barcelona from Real Betis

Junior Firpo has joined La Liga Champions Barcelona in a £16.3m deal from Real Betis.
The left-back has signed a five-year deal with the Spanish giants and will provide competition for Jordi Alba at Camp Nou.
The 22-year-old leaves the Andalusian outfit having made 43 appearances, notching five goals and registering seven assists in all competitions.
"One of the young talents that shone during the past year in La Liga, Junior is a concern for rival defences," Barcelona's statement read.
"His electricity and his tireless running allow him to recover quickly the defensive position.
"In addition, Junior Firpo dominates in possession - a fundamental aspect of the Barca game."
READ ALSO: