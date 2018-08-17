Juventus confirm Marchisio departure

By Haruna Mubarak
Claudio Marchisio has left Serie A champions Juventus after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The midfielder ends a 25-year association with the Bianconeri, where he rose through the youth system to become a vital first-team player and make 389 appearances.

"Today marks the end of Claudio Marchisio’s Juventus career following the agreed termination of his contract," a statement on the club's website read.

 

 

A potential move to the United States had been touted for the Italy international, though his next club has not been announced.

The 32-year-old, capped 55 times by Italy, made his first-team breakthrough in 2006-07 as Juve tackled Serie B in the wake of the Calciopoli scandal.

He spent the following season on loan at Empoli and returned to become a first-team fixture in Turin, making a total of 389 appearances, scoring 37 goals.

Marchisio won the first of seven consecutive Serie A titles in 2011-12 and also has four winners' medals from the Coppa Italia.

Injury problems have blighted him, however, particularly in the aftermath of a ruptured cruciate ligament suffered in April 2016.

Source: Goal.com

