Photos: Afriyie Acquah joins Empoli on loan

Ghanaian midfielder Afriyie Acquah has joined Serie A side Empoli on a season-long loan from Torino.
The loan deal was announced by the player's management company ArthurLegacy.
A tweet on Friday morning read: ''It's official: We're happy to announce that @AcquahAfriyie20 has signed a season-long loan deal at @EmpoliCalcio subject to medicals later today. #TransferNews #Acquah #Torino #SerieA.''
This move comes as a surprise to many as he has joined Empoli who only qualified to the Serie A this season.
The loan deal gives Torino a fee of €1,000,000 according to reports.
Afriyie Acquah is a full Ghana International and has played 29 times for the Black Stars.
The former Bechem United midfielder was part of the Black Stars squad for the 2014 World Cup.
