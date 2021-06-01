Karela United withdraws duo from Black Meteors assignment

Karela United have asked two of their players to return to the team's camp in preparation for their matchday 28 Ghana Premier League encounter.
The Aiyinase based team have told their goalkeeper Richard Baidoo and striker Diawisie Taylor to come home and prepare for this weekend's derby clash against Medeama SC.
This comes after a dialogue with the Ghana Football Association did not go as planned.
Karela asked the GFA to postponed the Ghana Premier League games until the team returns from the friendly, but the leadership of the GFA refused insisting the league matches would be played as scheduled, according to sources.
A twist to this issue is the insistence of the players to stay in the National team camp, expressing it is an opportunity to showcase their talent.
With top scorer of the Ghana Premier League with 16 goals, Diawise Taylor and Richard Baidoo integral to the quest of making a top four finish and winning the league, the club has released a statement withdrawing its players from national U-23 team, Asia trip.
"We have withdrawn our two players Richard Baidoo and Diawisie Taylor from the national u23 team. We wish the team all the best on the trip to Asia."
Coach of the National U-23 Male team Paa Kwasi Fabin on May 14 named a provisional squad for two international friendly matches against Japan.
The is expected to be played in Tokyo on June 4 and June 8.