Prime News Ghana

Karela United withdraws duo from Black Meteors assignment

By Vincent Ashitey
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Karela  United have asked two of their players to return to the team's camp in preparation for their matchday 28 Ghana Premier League encounter.

The Aiyinase based team have told their goalkeeper Richard Baidoo and striker Diawisie Taylor to come home and prepare for this weekend's derby clash against Medeama SC.

This comes after a dialogue with the Ghana Football Association did not go as planned.

READ ALSO: Samuel Boadu remains grounded on Hearts of Oak title hopes

Karela asked the GFA to postponed the Ghana Premier League games until the team returns from the friendly, but the leadership of the GFA refused insisting the league matches would be played as scheduled, according to sources.

A twist to this issue is the insistence of the players to stay in the National team camp, expressing it is an opportunity to showcase their talent.

With top scorer of the Ghana Premier League with 16 goals, Diawise Taylor and Richard Baidoo integral to the quest of making a top four finish and winning the league, the club has released a statement withdrawing its players from national U-23 team, Asia trip.

"We have withdrawn our two players Richard Baidoo and Diawisie Taylor from the national u23 team. We wish the team all the best on the trip to Asia."

Coach of the National U-23 Male team Paa Kwasi Fabin on May 14  named a provisional squad for two international friendly matches against Japan.

The is expected to be played in Tokyo on June 4 and June 8.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: William Essu (Vision FC), Richmond Ayi (Hearts of Oak), Richard Baidoo (Karela FC)

Centre Backs: Frank Assinki (HB Koge, Denmark), Yussif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko), Kobina Amoah (Golden Kick SC), Frank Amoabeng (Audace Cerignola, Italy), Abdul Mumin(Guimaraes, Portugal)

Left Backs: Samuel Ashie Quaye (Great Olympics), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko)

Right Backs: Uzair Alhassan (Tamale Utrecht), Benson Annang (Zilina, Slovakia)

Midfielders: Samuel Agyepong(WAFA), Yaw Yeboah (Krakow, Poland), Issah Hudu (Liberty Professionals), Augustine Boakye (WAFA), Patrick Mensah (Heart of Lions), Emmanuel Essiam (Berekum Chelsea), Jonah Attuquaye (Legon Cities)

Left Wingers: Osman Bukari (KAA Gent, Belgium), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Salifu Ibrahim (Hearts of Oak)

Right wingers: Anim Cudjoe (Legon Cities), Joselpho Barnes (Schalke)

Forwards: Percious Boah (Dreams FC), Afriyie Banieh Daniel (Hearts of Oak), Adu-Boffour Kwame Poku (Colchester Utd), Frimpong Boateng (King Faisal), Samuel Boakye (Eleven Wonders), Diawusie Taylor (Karela FC), Kwame Peprah (King Faisal)