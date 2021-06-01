Samuel Boadu remains grounded on Hearts of Oak title hopes

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu is not getting carried away with his side's recent form.
The Phobians have put in a good shift in recent weeks that have seen them jumped to the summit of the league. On Sunday, Hearts of Oak scraped past Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Goals from Benjamin Afutu's header and Kojo Obeng Junior saw the Rainbow boys picked the 3 points to lead Asante Kotoko by 2 points.
The win thus saw them become the first team this season to win five matches in a roll.
Speaking to the media after the game, Samuel Boadu remained grounded insisting they will take each game as they come.
According to the gaffer, his outfit is not in competition with anyone as they aim to clinch this year's league. The Phobians who have not won a league title since 2009.
“What we need is the three points, it’s very important and playing with Berekum Chelsea is not an easy match.
“People may think that they are not in a good position so it is easy but it is not easy.
“The teams that are down are really doing well.
“So we Hearts of Oak we are playing match after match and we are doing our thing, we are not competing with any one.” Samuel Boadu said.
Hearts of Oak next play Great Olympics in the Accra derby on Sunday, June 6 at 6:00pm.