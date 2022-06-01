King Faisal vs Hearts of Oak matchday 32 fixture rescheduled

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the Premier League matchday 32 encounter between King Faisal and Hearts of Oak has been rescheduled.
The game was initially rescheduled for Friday, June 3, 2022 will now be played on Sunday, June 5 to enable the National Sports Authority to carry out some minor work at the Baba Yara Stadium.
Below is a statement from the GFA:
“The Ghana Premier League game between King Faisal and Hearts Of Oak will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
The matchday 32 fixture which was initially scheduled for Friday afternoon has been rescheduled to enable the National Sports Authority to carry out some minor work at the venue.
The game will kick off at 6 pm and will be live on Star times.