Know the teams that have qualified for AFCON 2022 in Cameroon

23 teams out of 24 have qualified for next year's AFCON to be staged in Cameroon.
The 'big nations' in African football that include Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria as well as AFCON 2019 winners Algeria have all booked a place for the next edition of AFCON.
The tournament was originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, but the CAF announced on 15 January 2020 that due to unfavourable climatic conditions during this period, the tournament would take place between 9 January and 6 February 2021.
So far 23 teams have qualified with Benin or Sierra Leone yet to make the list complete. Their match on Tuesday failed to take place after five players from Benin were declared COVID-19 positive.
However, CAF on Wednesday has decided to postpone the AFCON 2021 qualification match between Sierra Leone and Benin to the next FIFA international window in June 2021.
Below is the list of teams who will be competing for the ultimate title next year.
Cameroon
Senegal
Algeria
Mali
Tunisia
Burkina Faso
Guinea
Comoros
Gabon
Gambia
Egypt
Ghana
Equatorial Guinea
Zimbabwe
Ivory Coast
Morocco
Nigeria
Sudan
Malawi
Ethiopia
Mauritania
Guinea-Bissau
Cape Verde
*Benin or Sierra Leone*