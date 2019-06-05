Kofi Kingston presents WWE title to Asantehene

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Kofi Kingston has presented his WWE title Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
The WWE champion met the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as part of activities for his 4-day visit to the country.
Kofi Kingston met the Asante King at the grand durbar of the Akwasidae festival on Sunday, 2 June 2019 which is held every 40 days to celebrate the ancestors and pay homage to the Asante King.
Born Kofi Sarkodie-Mensah, the first Ghanaian and African to become WWE Champion arrived in Accra on Thursday, 30 May 2019 and paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo before meeting Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
He took to Instagram and post: “Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that I would stand before the Ashanti King bearing gifts and conversing with him.”
BACKGROUND
Kingston was born in Kumasi on August 14, 1981, to Elizabeth and Kwasi Sarkodie-Mensah. He was christened Kofi Nahaje Sarkodie-Mensah.
He moved with his family to the United States and eventually settled in the greater Boston. Kofi had a brother, Kwame, and a sister Nana Akua, who passed away in 2015.
In April 2019, Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to win the WWE Championship, his first world title in WWE.
Kingston is a one-time WWE Champion, a four-time Intercontinental Champion, a three-time United States Champion and an eight-time world tag team champion.
He is the first African-born world champion in WWE history as well as its 30th Triple Crown Champion and 20th overall Grand Slam Champion (13th under the current format).
He is also a member of The New Day along with Big E and Xavier Woods.
The journey to the top has, however, not been easy for Kofi Kingston who has been in the wrestling arena for over a decade.