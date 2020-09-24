Kofi Korzdi flies to Qatar ahead of Muaither SC move

Prime News Ghana

By Vincent Ashitey
Hearts of Oak striker Kofi Kordzi has left the shores of Ghana to Qatar ahead of his transfer to Muaither SC.

The 25-year-old is poised to join the Qatari-based club after the two parties agreed on a $150000 transfer fee after weeks of negotiation.

Kordzi left Kotoka International Airport on Thursday morning to finalize his move to Qatari side Muaither SC.

He had a contract with Hearts of Oak until 2022 after joining them on a three-year deal from a lower-tier side Royal FC last year.

The bulky striker will undergo a mandatory medical test at the Thani bin Jassim Stadium outfit before inking the proposed deal worth $150,000.

He was the club’s top scorer in the cancelled 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
 
Kofi Kordzi bagged six goals in 14 outings for Hearts of Oak.
 
 

 