Kotoko announce Sam Adams signing

By Vincent Ashitey

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Sam Adams in the ongoing transfer window.

The club's official statement read "We are delighted to confirm the signing of Sam Adams on a free transfer."
 
The 28-year-old becomes the newest addition to the 'Kum Apem' club after signing a two-year deal on Wednesday. 

Sam Adams has been on trials with the club for weeks now, and his signing confirms the technical bench's satisfaction of his output.
 
Adams, who can function as a right-back, central midfielder and left-winger, joins the club after seeing through his five-year contract with Aduana Stars.
 
The diminutive player played a key role in the Dormaa Ahenkro-based club's run to the 2016/17 Premier League title and their Super Cup triumph in 2018. 
 
He captained the side a lot of times during the 2018 Champions League and Confederation Cup campaigns.
 
Adams is one of the best players in the Premier League in the aforementioned positions. 
 
His arrival thus comes as a major boost to Coach Maxwell Konadu's Porcupines as they prepare for the 2019/20 football season.
 
 
Matthew Cudjoe
 
Samuel Anim Addo who is the agent of Asante Kotoko attacker, Matthew Cudjoe has confirmed that there are a host of European clubs willing to secure the signature of his client.

The 16-year-old prodigy is attracting interest from clubs due to his exceptional talent which has earned him the nickname "Messi".

He took just 12 minutes to announce his presence in Ghana’s domestic front at the Baba Yara stadium in Kotoko's 2-1 win against Hearts of Oak in the 2019 President's Cup.

According to the Executive Council member, any decision to part ways with their Matthew in future would be releasing him to a club where they believe his career will develop to become one of the best in the world. 

"We have received many offers from Germany, France, England concerning my young client Matthew Cudjoe. We want to take our time in his current situation and if he will leave to abroad definitely Asante Kotoko will get their desired cash from the deal," Anim Addo told Kumasi-based Light FM.