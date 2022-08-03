Kotoko announce signing goalkeeper Frederick Asare

Asante Kotoko have signed new goalkeeper Frederick Asare on a free transfer.
Asare has signed a three-year contract with the Ghana Premier League champions after leaving Accra Lions.
Asare played a key role in Accra Lions’ promotion to the Ghana Premier League for the 2019/20 season.
We are pleased to announce the capture of Goalkeeper Frederick Asare on a three-year deal
Asare joins us on a free transfer following his exploits for Accra Lions last season.
In his first season in the Premier League, he played 28 games and kept 13 clean sheets to help Accra Lions stay in the league.
The 23-year-old will compete with Ibrahim Danlad for the club’s first-choice goalkeeper position. Danlad is the club’s current number one, having excelled in their title victory last season.
Kotoko have begun pre-season training and will travel to Turkey to continue preparations for the season, which is expected to begin in September.