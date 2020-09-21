Kotoko announces parternship deal with sports performance analysis company

Ghana Premier League side Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced a partnership deal with sports performance analysis company InStat.
The deal was announced on Monday on the club's official handle. InStat will be responsible for providing the Ghanaian giants with powerful reports and clips for all players and coaching staff from the pitch.
InStat is a sports performance analysis company, providing professional tools for individual and team performance evaluation, scouting, fitness analysis and a panoramic filming technology. The company was founded in Moscow, Russia in 2007, and has multiple offices and representatives around the world.