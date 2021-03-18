Kotoko announces partnership deal with Ticketlake

Prime News Ghana

By Vincent Ashitey
Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko has announced a partnership deal with online ticketing giant Ticketlake.

According to the club, the deal is for three years which takes effect from 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season. Kotoko believes their new partnership deal will play a major role in our Post-Covid digitization drive of Matchday Tickets sales

"Portions of the statement read: We are delighted to announce a partnership/ Sponsorship with online ticketing giant Ticketlake for the next three seasons, beginning with 2020/21.

This mutually beneficial deal makes Ticketlake our official Ticketing partner of Asante Kotoko SC and Ticketlake will play a major role in our Post-Covid digitization drive of Matchday Tickets sales."

The Ticketlake deal adds to the many partnership deals Kotoko have secured heading into the 2020/21 season including, Adonko Next Level,  StarLife Assurance, Star Assurance, VEO technologies, Errea, Hisense, Instat, and CedarVite.