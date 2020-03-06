Kotoko beat Karela to move top of Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko have moved top of the Ghana Premier league after claiming victory over Karela United in week 13.
The Porcupines beat the home side at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa to record their second successive win after Friday's win against Bechem united at the Accra Sports Stadium.
William Opoku Mensah early strike separated the two sides at Tarkwa as Kotoko have jumped to the summit of the log following the win.
Opoku Mensah's fourth-minute goal defeated his former side (Karela) as it is his first goal in the ongoing season.
Karela will need to pick points to climb out of the relegation zone as they sit 17th with 10 points in the 18-team league table.
Asante Kotoko next face Elmina Sharks while Karela United travel to Dawu to lock horns with Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams.