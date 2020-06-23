Kotoko board of directors to meet Nana Yaw Amponsah today

The Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko will on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, hold their second meeting after their inauguration few days ago.
The meeting is scheduled to take place in Accra at exactly 10:00 AM.
According to reports from Kumasi-based Fox FM, the new board of Directors have unanimously decided to appoint Phar Rangers Bankroller Nana Yaw Amponsah to steer the day-to-day affairs of the club.
However, the smart and intelligent administrator will meet the Board to present his plans for the club.
News on the appointment of the new CEO comes a few days after George Amoako was asked to exit the post as part of a management overhaul by the new board.
Earlier this week, former GFA Presidential candidate George Afriyie denied being interested in the job as was previously thought.
In a wave of new changes, the incoming CEO is expected to work closely with the board, which was constituted recently at the instance of the club’s life patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
The new Board have been given a three-year mandate to restore the pride of the club.