Kotoko cancel Turkey pre-season tour

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko have announced the cancellation of their scheduled Turkey preseason tour.
The Porcupines Warriors will now travel to Sudan for the second phase of their preseason. They will depart Ghana today, August 21, 2022, and return on September 1, 2022.
Kotoko will play preseason friendlies against Sudanese clubs that have qualified for CAF Competitions during the tour as they prepare for the start of the 2022/23 season.
One of the clubs Kotoko will face is Al-Hilal Omdurman on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
“Our planned trip to Turkey for the second phase of our preseason has been cancelled due to issues related to delays in visa acquisition,” the club said in a statement on Sunday morning.
“The club has therefore opted to travel to Sudan from 21st August 2022 to 1st September 2022 for the second phase of our preseason.
“We will be engaged in strategic friendly games with other opponents who have qualified for CAF competitions.”