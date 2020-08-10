Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah calls for support as he begins work today

Newly appointed Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nana Yaw Amponsah is calling for support to help make the club great again.
Nana Yaw Aponsah who was confirmed as the new CEO of the Porcupines last week begins operation today, August 7 and he's called for all hands on deck to propel the club to greater heights.
"Every mighty building was laid brick by brick, if you think of it as a whole it appears impossible to achieve but if you look at it in terms of brick by brick it is very achievable, he said at his unveling ceremony at the Unity Church in Kumasi.
If you hirer a mason to put a building for you, you have to do all you can to ensure that you give him the support to put up a very good edifice that will last generations to come.
Otherwise when he is done, and he leaves one day you will be the one living in that building.
You must give me all the support I need so that I can help put an edifice that would go beyond boundaries."
Already there is support coming in for Nana Yaw Amponsah, former management member of the club Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh believes he is the best man for the club and will make the club great again.
He added that Kotoko should be the leader as far as Ghana football is concerned.
Nana Yaw Amponsah was named Kotoko CEO on Friday, August 7 replacing George Amoako and he will be managing the day-to-day activities of the club.