Kotoko coach Barreto left disappointed by nature of goal conceded

Mariano Barreto was left disappointed by the nature of the goal conceded against WAFA in their 1-1 draw at the Len Clay Stadium on Ghana Premier League matchday 26.
The Porcupines were pegged back on the stroke of halftime after taking the lead via a penalty.
Abdul Ganiu Ismail's third-minute opener was cancelled out by Justus Torsutey's header as both teams shared spoils at the Len Clay Stadium.
Reacting to his outfit stalemate, which left them in second position behind rivals Hearts of Oak, the Portuguese trainer said the Porcupines could have done better with the goal conceded.
"We started well and got the goal, then we conceded a nonsense goal. We trained for these things many times; it cannot happen, but when these things happen, it affects all of us."
Barreto further rued their inability to get the maximum points as a result of not converting the chances that came their way.
We tried to score; we created so many chances, but for one or two reasons we couldn’t score. I remember Taylor in front of the box, he has to take a different decision, but it is in the moment of the game.
Satruday's result means Kotoko now lie second on the league with 46 points same as leaders Hearts of Oak.
Kotoko would be hoping to appease their fans when they play Aduana Stars on matchday 27 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.