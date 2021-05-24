Kotoko Communications Manager David Obeng Nyarko applauds Hearts of Oak

The interim Communications Manager for Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko has hailed Hearts of Oak with regards to the Pobiman Project.
Speaking in an interview, Obeng Nyarko said the Porcupines arch-rivals are heading in the right direction by building the kind of facility.
"Let me applaud Hearts of Oak for the Pobiman Project. As the Oldest Club and with what they are doing it's in the right direction, he told Oyerapa FM.
Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak’s Pobiman Academy Project is nearing completion. According to checks, that the project will be completed by September, 2021.
The project, which will seek to improve the welfare of the playing body, technical and auxiliary staff and other key stakeholders, started last year by local contractors before Turkish firm Prefabex Limited took over to continue with the second phase.
The ultramodern training complex when completed, will have a Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centers, Laundry, Swimming Pool, Lockers, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen and a Dining Hall.
Obeng Nyarko's Kotoko who are also builing a facilty of their own, the Adako Jachie project is nearing its completion stages.
The project started in October 2020 under the current Chief Executive Officer of the club Nana Yaw Amponsah.
Phase 1 was originally supposed to be ready in January but the date was pushed back.
The latest updates from the ongoing construction show that the facility is almost at it final stage of completion.
The project when included will have a 30-bed dormitory, a technical block, executive office, dressing room, medical block, secretariat, players block and a gym.