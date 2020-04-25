Kotoko confirm departure of 3 players

WHO cautions Madagascar over COVID-19 herbal cure The World Health Organization (WHO) says there is no proof of a cure for…

Treasury considers 100% guarantee on small firm loans The Treasury has confirmed it is considering offering 100% guarantees on loans…

Dreams FC snap up goalkeeper Philemon McCarthy Philemon McCarthy has completed a transfer to Dreams FC, the Ghana Premier…

Ghana's Covid-19 cases now 1, 279 Ghana's Covid-19 case count is now 1, 279 with Oti and Western North Regions…

Sam George, others storm City Escape Hotel over EC's workshop MP for Ningo Prampram Sam George and some members of the NDC have stormed the…