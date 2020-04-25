Kotoko confirm departure of 3 players

According to the Asante Kotoko Public Relations officer, the club have parted ways with 3 players in a bid to trim down their squad.
The players include two midfielders and a defender. They are Kelvin Andoh and Kingsley Osei Effah and Evans Owusu.
"Kelvin Andoh, Evans Owusu and Kingsley Effah released by Asante Kotoko," the PRO told Sikka Sports.
Kingsley Osei Effah, formerly of Wa All Stars (Legon Cities FC) joined Asante Kotoko in August last year has been shipped out of the club to Karela United on a six-month loan to Karela United.
Evans Owusu, who lost his position to Ibrahim Imoro has also moved to the Anyinase based club Karela United.
Andoh is yet to confirm his next move.
Maxwell Konadu welcomes Emmanuel Sarkodie to Kotoko
Asante Kotoko sit third in the Ghana premier League which has been suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu has welcomed Emmanuel Sarkodie to the club following the completion.
The former Nkoranza Warriors captain on Saturday, penned a 3-year-deal with the Porcupines to become the club's first signing in the just-opened transfer window and the second player to be registered this term following the registration of striker, Kwame Opoku who was signed earlier.
Sarkodie's arrival is expected to boost the midfielder options in Maxwell Konadu's squad as they aim to return to Africa this season.
Emmanuel Sarkodie meanwhile has vowed to repay the faith shown in him by giving his 100 percent for club.