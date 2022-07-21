Kotoko pulls out of GHALCA Top 6 tournament

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko have written to GHALCA to inform them of their decision to pull out of the upcoming Top 6 tournament.
According to the Kumasi-based club, their decision to withdraw from the tournament is due to 'Sporting reasons'.
"We have this afternoon written officially to GHALCA, informing the welfare body of our decision not to partake in this year’s Ghalca Top Six tournament.
Our decision was purely based on sporting reasons, a club statement said."
In a related development, Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum on Wednesday resigned from his role at the club.
Narteh Ogum joined the Porcupine Warriors prior to the start of the 2021/22 Ghana football season from West African Football Academy [WAFA] on a two-year deal.
The former WAFA assistant coach led the Reds to win the Ghana Premier League in his first season at the club.
GHALCA this week announced that the pre-season Top Six tournament will kick off from August 14-31, 2022.
The tournament will be held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium according to the organizers.
The teams to participate in the tournament are Kotoko, Medeama, Bechem United, Karela United, Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak
With Kotoko notifying GHALCA of their decision to pull out, it remains to be seen what GHALCA's next line of action will be.