Kotoko’s posture a disrespect to our brand - Strike Ghana

Yusif Chibsah who is a representative of Portuguese sportswear manufacturers, Strike has shared that the partnership between his outfit and Asante Kotoko still exists until 2022.
The Porcupines are currently being sponsored by Portuguese kit manufacturing company STRIKE since November 2018 in a deal which saw the Reds amassing GHc130,000 during the unveiling at Manhyia.
Rumours of the club ending their relationship with Strike was on the horizon with English kit manufacturers, Umbro tipped as their replacement.
READ ALSO: Kissi Boateng reveals why he snubbed Kotoko for Chelsea transfer
However, Strike Ghana, has debunk the rumours, insisting that they have a running contract until 2022.
Yussif Chibsah maintains it is disrespectful for the Porcupines to engage in any discussions when they have a contract with Strike that is still running.
“Strike is still the official Kit provider for Kotoko. The headlines circulating in the media about Kotoko signing deals with other Kit Providers is very disrespectful to the Strike brand. I therefore call on the officials of Kotoko to come out and clear the air on this wrong notion “. Yusif Chibsah told Angel Fm 102.9 Accra.
The Porcupines on Friday, August 16, 2019 unveiled three sets of jerseys at a ceremony held at the Manhyia Palace Garden.
The Porcupine Warriors have the all red, all white and green and black colours for the 2019/2020 season.
The partnership sees the Portuguese Sportswear manufacturing company supply the Reds with items which include tracksuit, training kits and training Equipment.