Kotoko terminates contracts of Abass Mohammed and Frederick Boateng

Asante Kotoko have announced the contract termination of duo Abass Mohammed and Frederick Boateng after a number of years with the club.
The club brought to an end its two-year relationship with Abass on Tuesday while Boateng also signed documents to cut short the remaining six months of his two-year contract on Thursday.
Abass joined Kotoko from Medeama before the start of the 2016/17 season, but got sidelined by a knee injury midway in the season.
The striker resumed training in February this year, but appeared to be surplus to coach Charles Kwablan Akunnor's set-up hence the club's decision to terminate his contract.
The player's Kotoko career saw two goals in ten Preemier League games.
Boateng also joined Kotoko in March 2018 and leaves with a record of three goals in seven Premier League games and no goal in one CAF Confederation Cup appearance.
Director of Communications, Samuel Sarfo Duku (Esq) tells Kotoko Express App: “Everyone at the club would like to thank Boateng and Abass for their contribution to the team since their arrival and wishes them well for the future.”
Source: Kotoko