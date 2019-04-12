Krystal Palace: Yaw Preko, Nassamu Yakubu to assist Kenichi Yatsuhashi

Newly appointed Krystal Palace coach, Kenichi Yatsuhashi will be assisted by Yaw Preko and Nassamu Yakubu as deputy coach and goalkeeper’s trainer respectively for the Division One League side.
The duo worked with the Japanese trainer in his stint with Hearts of Oak and FC Ifenyi Ubah of Nigeria.
The trio are expected to build a formidable Krystal Palace side to compete well in the ongoing Normalization Committee's Special Competition and also nurture players for the international market.
The Akomsobo-based Krystal Palace becomes the 4th club to be handled by Kenichi Yatsuhashi in Ghana after Hearts of Oak, Inter Allies and Aduana Stars.
According to reports, Kenichi Yatsuhashi is part of a Japanese consortium that has established a partnership with the Ghanaian side to run the day to day administration of the club.