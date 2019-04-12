AFCON 2019: These are the English Premier League players that could be at the tournament

The draw for Africa's prestigious tournament, AFCON 2019 comes off today, April 12 at a historic place facing the Sphinx and the Pyramids, in Cairo, Egypt at 6:00 pm.
The tournament brings together the best 24 teams to compete for the title. The tournament kicks off on June 21 - July 19.
A host of English Premier League players will be waiting to discover their countries' fate as come June, they will be donning the colours of their respective national teams to hoist their nation's flag high.
Which Premier League players could be there?
Egypt: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal)
Senegal: Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace)
Morocco: Romain Saiss (Wolves)
Nigeria: Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester)
Algeria: Riyad Mahrez (Man City)
Ivory Coast: Serge Aurier (Tottenham), Eric Bailly (Man Utd), Jean Michael Seri (Fulham), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)
Kenya: Victor Wanyama (Tottenham)
Ghana: Christian Atsu (Newcastle), Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace)
Cameroon: Gaetong Bong (Brighton), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham)
DR Congo: Arthur Masuaku (West Ham)
Benin: Steve Mounie (Huddersfield)
Guinea: Naby Keita (Liverpool)
