Kudjoe Fianoo happy with NC decision over CAF club competitions

GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo has shared his contentment with the decision of the Normalisation Committee (NC) over the CAF club competitions.The Normalisation Committee together with club owners confirmed that there will be no representatives from Ghana in the CAF club competition next year which delights Kudjoe Fianoo.
It means that no Ghanaian club will take part in either the CAF Champions League or the Confederation Cup next year.
The decision was made at the Swiss Spirit Hotel formerly Alisa Hotel in Accra on Friday, October 19.
"It is better we stay out of Africa, prepare very well and take Africa by storm," Fianoo told Oyerepa FM.
"We should not just go and be part of the competition, come back home and count our loses." he concluded.
The Ghana Premier League was suspended in June this year following investigations by renowned journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on corruption in the Ghanaian game.
