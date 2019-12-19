Kurt Okraku calls for stakeholders support to revive Ghana football

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt E.S. Okraku has called on stakeholders of Ghana football to join hands with the new leadership of Ghana Football forward to the desired reach.
Speaking at the Ordinary Congress of the GFA held Thursday at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram, the GFA President stressed that the GFA would be able to achieve its stated objectives if the members of the football fraternity offer their collective support.
"The task ahead is possible if we all put our shoulders to the wheel and collectively pull towards the direction we all want to be," the GFA President urged Congressmen.
Mr Okraku told Congress that his election as GFA President in October was not a victory for him, but a responsibility placed on him and the Executive Council to change the game.
"My election on October 25 was not a personal victory for Kurt E.S. Okraku. Rather, I see it as a huge responsibility placed on me and the Executive Council to change the game, ignite passion and create wealth for all."
"My election is a show of confidence from you. But more importantly, it is an arduous, but surmountable task to bring back the love for the game our people love so much across the country."
The GFA President stressed on the importance of the GFA Secretariat towards achieving the FA's objectives and outlined some steps the Executive Council had taken to revamp the Secretariat.
"The wheel, which will take us to our destination, which we all have to push, is the national secretariat, as well as all our regional secretariats. We cannot get to where we want to be without paying attention to the national and regional secretariats."
"The process to appoint a new General Secretary for the GFA is on, and we have established a Competitions department, which will supervise all domestic competitions in the country alongside the respective competitions committees. We will also set up a Marketing Department, National Teams Department and a compliance unit. We will also support other departments of the GFA such as accounts, IT and communications department to derive the very best out of these department to impact positively on our game."
The GFA President also briefed Congress on some activities of the Executive Council including deliberations with stakeholders to strengthen relations.