GFA Congress approves 18-team League, 3 to be relegated

Congress have amended the Ghana Football Association statues which means the Ghana Premier League will have 18 teams competing for title henceforth whilst 3 teams will be relegated and 3 promoted at the end season.
It will be recalled that during the last Elective Congress, it was unanimously agreed that the 2019/2020 season should be expanded from 16 to 18 teams to among other reasons reinstate Accra Great Olympics and King Faisal into the elite division so that both of them can drop their legal battle with the GFA.
64 members voted in favour of the proposal which means both Olympics and King Faisal will play in the 2019/2020 league.
Per the agreement, 5 teams instead of 3 will be relegated before the league returns to its default format of 16 teams.
However, at the 25th Ordinary session of Congress held today, December 19 at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE), Prampram, Congress voted massively in favour of the decision to play an 18 club Ghana Premier League and 3 instead of 5 clubs will be relegated at the end of the season.
