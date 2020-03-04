Kurt Okraku implores IGP to set up special police unit for Sports Policing

Ghana Football Association President Kurt E.S Okraku has appealed to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh to set up a special police unit for Sports Policing.
He made this call when he visited Oppong-Boanuh to officially congratulate him on his appointment as substantive IGP, strategize for the future and to build on the existing relationship between the Ghana Football Association and the Police Service.
The GFA boss implored the Police Service to quickly set up a special unit on Sports Policing to deal with sports-related cases as well as safety and security at various stadia.
“We (GFA) are grateful to the Ghana Police Service for your support through the years. It is an honour to have you as a partner and it’s our aim to sustain this relationship.
“But I want to make one appeal to the IGP. Please let’s come together and set up a special unit for Sports Policing. It is something that is dear to my heart and I want your office to help us achieve that objective,” Mr. Okraku stated.
Ghana Police provides various types of services to the GFA in areas not limited to stadium policing, escort duties and crowd control, while some senior officials serve on specialized GFA committees.
IGP Oppong-Boanuh said: We already have a strong relationship. But there is the need to meet and discuss what we can do to improve.”
“Football is a powerful tool for national development so let’s come up with plans to make the game accessible to the public and also create an enabling environment for fans to enjoy these games.''
