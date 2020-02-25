Kurt Okraku has drawn the battle lines - Kofi Manu

Veteran football administrator, Kofi Manu says Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku has drawn the battle lines following his comment that he "didn’t win the elections to work with enemies."
Mr Okraku has come under pressure stating that he will not win an election and work people who are not in his camp.
Responding to a question about the surprise exit of then Communications Director, Tamimu Issah on Joy FM he said:"...nobody wins an election and brings his enemies to come and work."
"I will bring people I believe have the capacity to help me deliver on my promise and everybody I have brought, believes in my way."
Reacting to Kurt's comment, Kofi Manu said the GFA President has let them down after they rendered him their unflinching support during GFA Presidential elections.
He revealed that on the eve of the election, disqualified Wilfred Osei Palmer’s supporters were convinced to vote for Okraku.
“We saw that Kurt Okraku will be a better leader compared to George Afriyie based on the utterances of George Afriyie during the campaign period so we [Palmer’s supporters] had to mobilise and vote for Kurt Okraku,” he said on Asempa FM, adding that “On his [Kurt Okraku] own, he wouldn’t have won and he is aware.”
"For Kurt Okraku to state that those who have contrary views are his enemies means, he has drawn the battle lines and it will not be healthy for Ghana Football."