Kwadwo Asamoah confirms Blackstars comeback

Kwadwo Asamoah has stated that he is sticking to his promise of rejoining the black stars after four years of absence.
"I have made a promise to come back to the national team in September and I am sticking to that," Asamoah said in an interview with KweseESPN."
"I hope to stay fit and then that will happen because I always said I needed time away to deal with the injuries."
"As a player I have proven I can be useful to a team in many ways, so it will be up to the boss to make that decision and then I will give off my best as I have always done," Asamoah, who recently completed a switch to Inter, remarked."
"[Inter] have signed me with a plan in mind and so it is up to the coach to implement that."
Kwadwo Asamoah went on to reiterate the reason for his move from Juventus to Inter Milan.
"I made this move because I needed a change, but not in terms of the country I play in," the former Liberty Professionals man said."
