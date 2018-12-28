Kwadwo Asamoah empathizes Koulibaly amid alleged racist chants

Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed his empathy after Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was allegedly racially abused during the Boxing Day clash between Inter Milan and Napoli.
Kalidou Koulibaly was allegedly subjected to racists chants at the San Siro by some section of the Inter Milan fans on Wednesday night.
Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti said he asked for the match to be suspended three times and that Koulibaly was targeted in the 1-0 defeat but to no avail.
After the game, Koulibaly tweeted “I’m sorry about the defeat and especially to have let my brothers down, But I’m proud of the colour of my skin. To be French, Senegalese, Neapolitan, and a man,”
The Black Stars midfielder also reacted to the situation in support to Koulibaly with a social media post.