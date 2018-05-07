Kwadwo Asamoah to win sixth Serie A title with Juventus

Ghanaian Midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah, could win his sixth Serie A title as his side,Juventus are just a point away from clinching the ultimate.
Juventus, who had a tough race in the course of the season, are now a point away from winning the Serie A after second-placed Napoli drew 2-2 with Torino over the weekend.
Juventus are six points clear with matches away to fourth-placed Roma on 13 May and at home to relegated Hellas Verona on 20 May to go. The leaders also have a far superior goal difference.
Juventus currently lead the Serie A table with 91 points as Napoli are second with 85 points with two games to go.
Napoli had piled pressure on Juve after beating them 1-0 on April 22, 2018, but they have since picked up one point from two games.
Read also:Chelsea join the race to sign Kwadwo Asamoah
Kwadwo Asamoah is expected to leave Juventus at the end of the season with Inter Milan keen on his services.