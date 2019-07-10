Kwesi Appiah is too laid-back for Black Stars job - Augustine Arhinful

Ex-Ghana international Augustine Arhinful has opined that Kwesi Appiah is too relaxed as Black Stars head coach and should be firm if he is to remain at his position.
Ghana on Monday suffered a painful exit from the ongoing AFCON 2019 in Egypt following Tunisia's 5-4 penalty win. A defeat which handed the Carthage Eagles their first win over the West Africa nation after 7 previous AFCON attempt.
Following Ghana's calamitous exit Kwesi Appiah has received a lot of backlash from Ghanaians for being calm on the touchline.
According to the former Dortmund star, the Black Stars tactician needs to be bold in his decisions in order to achieve the desired results.
“Our coach if you look at his demeanour, he’s always been like that and maybe he’s not like me, maybe he’s not like any other person”, Arhinful told Fox FM.
"For a national team if you come to take it up you need to be vociferous, if not you then it has to be your assistant."
"Neither him (Kwasi Appiah) nor [Ibrahim] Tanko nor Stephen [Appiah] or Kinston is that, so even if it’s not him (Kwasi Appiah) has to talk, maybe one of them, you have to come out clear (about your policies) for people to know."
He added, "For Kwasi I think if he will continue to do the Black Stars job he has to be a bit assertive, he’s too laid back for that position, as a national team coach, master…oh, because when you are talking about your format you should be clear, you need to be clear to the public, let them understand you, even if they don’t understand you let them understand, because it’s you who know what you want the team to be like."
READ ALSO: