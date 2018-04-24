Kwesi Appiah takes coaching lessons from Arsene Wenger

Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah looks to be spending his time well as he has been at Arsenal to take a few coaching lessons from Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.
When Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger announced this is his last season at the London club, the Internet went wild.
Great tributes to well wishes, Arsene Wenger had it all in posts creatives and videos.
The next big question was, who takes over at Arsenal?
Now, in the wildest dreams of some Ghanaians, Kwesi Appiah could be the next manager in line for Arsenal.
Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah was in the United Kingdom to spend some time with his family.
The former captain of Ghana’s senior national football team took the opportunity to upgrade his skills in football management.
Appiah spent some time observing training sessions led by the French man and his Arsenal team.
The Black Stars coach also scouted few players and paid a visit to his national team players Christian Atsu and Daniel Amartey.
The Black Stars missed out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia.
However, Appiah’s team will play two friendly games in June as confirmed by Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi.