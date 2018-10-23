Kwesi Appiah wants new Ghana contract

Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah has explicitly said he is ready for a contract extension as the two-contract is not enough to build a team.Kwesi Appiah is charged by Ghana FA to build a formidable team capable of winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after he succeeded Avram Grant in 2017.
The gaffer believes the two-year contract given to him is inadequate for building a team to win next year's tournament in Cameroon.
The 58-year-old's contract with the Ghana FA will expire next year in May.
”Looking at the two-year contract I was given by Ghana FA, it’s not enough for me but I have to prove what I can do within the period. I am doing what I can but at the end of the day, if the top hierarchy of the football association thinks I’ve done well and they want me to continue with the job, that’s fine.
”But again, if it happens that as a coach, you are leaving after the first or second year in office, you have to leave a trademark so that anyone that will replace you won’t find it difficult to continue. That is what I'm doing currently,” he added.
Ghana sits third with three points from a possible six in Group F of the 2019 Afcon qualifiers.